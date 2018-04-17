Miss Joy Maureen Gibson, age 81, of Cave Spring, died Sunday afternoon, April 8, 2018, in a Rome hospital following a brief illness.
Miss Gibson was born in Houston, Texas on October 5, 1936, a daughter of the late Maurice Bryant Gibson and the late Gladys Fern Gibson. Miss Gibson was a graduate of the Texas School for the Deaf and also of Gallaudet University, and was associated with Georgia School for the Deaf from the fall of 1963 as the librarian until her retirement in the spring of 1995. She was a member of the Oak Hill Church of Christ.
Besides her parents, Miss Gibson was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Marie Byrd, and by her brother, Mickey Gibson.
Miss Gibson is survived by her son, Jason Gibson, of Cave Spring.
Memorial services for Miss Gibson will be held Thursday evening, April 19, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Oak Hill Church of Christ with Minister Michael Farris and Elder Ron Vick officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 6 p.m. until the service hour.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel has charge of the arrangements.