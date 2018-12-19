Mrs. Josephine Virginia Roberson Agan, age 88, of the Wax Community in Aragon, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Agan was born in Rome, Ga., on April 1, 1930, daughter of the late Charles Roberson and the late Velma Kay Roberson. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dennis Charles Agan, on May 25, 2014; her husband, Harlin Eugene "Johnny" Agan, on September 22, 2017; and by two brothers, Howell Roberson and Charles Roberson Jr.
She was a piano teacher for over 40 years and later worked with Chick-fil-A between 2008-2013. She, like her husband Harlin, was a longtime member of Flint Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include two granddaughters, Haley Bray, Aragon, and Whitney Chandler (Kip), Armuchee; three great grandchildren, Wade Crider, Colby Chandler, and Hattie Chandler, all of Armuchee; two brothers, Franklin Roberson, Armuchee, and Randolph Roberson (Betty), Aragon; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Flint Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their residences.
Active and honorary pallbearers are asked to assemble at Flint Hill Baptist Church on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and are as follows: active: Franklin Roberson, Eric Brumbelow, Phil Brumbelow, Tim Agan, James Davenport, and Chris Goodwin; honorary: Deacons of Flint Hill Baptist Church.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.