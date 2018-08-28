In loving memory of Ms. Josephine Rosa Lee Anna Laura Elizabeth Mathis, sunrise, September 1, 1931, to sunset, August 21, 2018.
September 1, 1931, was a happy and joyous day for Mr. Charlie Mathis and Mrs. Ophelia Lee Mathis because their baby daughter, Ms. Josephine Rosa Lee Anna Laura Elizabeth Mathis, was born.
Ms. Josephine, a resident of Rome, Georgia, attended Rome Colored School and attended Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at a young age. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at several of the local nursing facilities. She retired from Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital, formerly Battey State Hospital, in 1986. After retirement, she moved to Atlanta.
Ms. Josephine loved to play bingo, and she also loved to knit, crochet, work on jigsaw and word search puzzles, and reading the Bible. Ms. Josephine also enjoyed cooking and was known for her sweet potato pies and pretzel salad.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Charlie Mathis; her mother, Mrs. Ophelia Mathis; a daughter, Mrs. Patricia Warner; four sisters, Mrs. Nancy Jones, Mrs. Katherine Turner, Mrs. Ruth Ware, Ms. Nettie Mathis; three brothers, Mr. Albert Mathis, Mr. Simon Mathis, and Mr. Archibald Mathis.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories four daughters, Mrs. Renay Payton (Cliff) and Ms. Jennifer Mathis, both of Atlanta, Ga., Mrs. Lavender A. Hatcher (Bobby) of Rome, Ga., Ms. Linda Mathis, of Lindale, Ga.; four sons, Mr. Dennis Jerome Mathis, of Lindale, Ga., Mr. Ray A. Mathis, Mr. Larry L. Mathis (Renita), Mr. Reginald B. Mathis, all of Atlanta, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
The family will be receiving friends at the home of Ms. Linda Mathis, 313 Garden Ave., Lindale, Georgia.
Services for Mrs. Josephine Mathis will be held Thursday, August 30, 2018, at 12:00 noon at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 106 E. Sixth Ave., Rome. Mrs. Mathis will repose from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at the Floyd Memory Gardens, 895 Cartersville Highway, Rome.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.