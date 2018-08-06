Josephine Reagan Ransom Coker, age 67, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away on June 23 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe.
Mrs. Coker was born in Rome, Ga., a daughter of the late J. Walter “Buck” Ransom and Josephine Ransom.
Survivors include her husband, Newton J. Coker, M.D. of Santa Fe, N.M.; her children, Josie Coker of Santa Fe, N.M., Leyla and Walter Coker of McLean, Va., and Esther Coker of Santa Fe, N.M.; her grandchildren, Claire, Grady, Watts, and Ellie; brother, John Ransom of Bryson City, N.C. ; sisters, Linda James of Atlanta, Ga., Esther Husser of Cedartown, Ga., and Bess Bosworth of Rome, Ga.; several nieces, nephews, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews also survive.
Mrs. Coker graduated from Thornwood School for Girls in 1968. She attended the University of Georgia and graduated from Duke University in 1972 with an A.B. in French and a Secondary Education Teaching Certificate. Her graduate education included a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Houston in 1987. She became a Licensed Professional Counselor in 1990.
As one of her friends so aptly described Reagan, “She possessed so many strengths. She was a complex person with deep feelings who was always extremely articulate.” A classmate shared that she will be remembered for her beauty, intellect, quick wit, fun-loving nature, kindness, and loyalty to her friends. Reagan will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Thornwood Scholarship Fund at Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Road, Rome, Ga. 30161, Attn: Advancement, or to Chieftains Museum, P.O. Box 373, Rome, Ga. 30162-0373.