Joseph William Conn, Jr., age 87, passed away June 7, 2018, in Wylie, Texas. He will be interned at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery on June 21.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Charlotte S. Conn also of Wylie, Tex.;childrenJoy C. Hunt (Dennis) of Dothan, Ala., and Joseph W.Conn III (Bonnie) of St. John, Fla.;granddaughters Amber C. Baldi of Lake Wales, Fla., and Sara C. Hawks (Michael) of Maitland, Fla.; great grandchildrenLeAnna Arrington andKale McCloughen, both of Lake Wales, Fla., and LucasWojcik of Maitland, Fla.Survivors also includetwostepsons,six stepgrandchildren and six step great grandchildren all of Texas.
Born in Rome, Joe is the son of the late Joseph W. Conn, Sr. and Ruby H. Conn and the brother of the late Emma C. Harwell of Romeand Joyce C.Ellington of Atlanta. He also has an extended family including five nephews, one niece and many cousins.
Joe began his career at his parents’ Conn’s Shorter Ave. Super Market and Bakery. He trained in specialized baking and for many yearsConn’s Bakery was the place to go in Rome for decorated cakes, pies and their specialty—“hot, glazed donuts!”
After a four-year tour in the Air Force, Joe worked in sales and was multi-year top Texas salesman for Pacesetter Industries.He was a Master Mason, a member of the Yaarab Shrine Templeandrode on two Georgia governors’ motorcycle motorcades.
A West Georgia College graduate, as well as an avid Georgia Bulldog and Dallas Cowboy fan,Joe was a patriot andflew the U.S. Flag daily with pride. On military holidays, miniature flags lined the sidewalk. He was a life-long adventurer and visited all 50 States, the Arctic Circle, most U.S. National Parks, as well as and many foreign counties.Joe was baptized and a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home makes the announcement for the family.