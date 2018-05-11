Joseph Shane Hutchens, age 44, of Rome, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018, following injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Shane was born December 20, 1973 in Floyd County. He was a member of the Living Church of God. He loved playing music and fishing with his children. He was employed by Westbrooks Masonry.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Hudgins Hutchens; children, Brett Carter, Tyler Hutchens (Jessica), Serenity Hutchens, Shyann Hutchens, Cody Garrett, Dayton Harvey, and Summer Harvey; mother, Diane (Dawn) Byars Walker; father, Larry Hutchens; sisters, Michelle Teal (Greg Huffman) and Cyndi Garrett; special aunt, Cindi Morgan; mother-in-law, Donna Lovitt; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018, at Holy Ground Church with Jackson Davis and James Abercrombie officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. Shane will be taken to the church at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 11, 2018, to rest until the funeral hour on Monday.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Zack Whaley, Troy Morgan, Phillip White, Terry Rittenhouse, Preston Daugherty, Josh Edwards, Jesse Teal, and Corey Hudgins.
