Joseph Shane Hutchens, age 44, of Rome, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018, following injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Shane was born December 20, 1973 in Floyd County. He was a member of the Church of the Living God. He loved playing music, fishing with his children. He was employed by Westbrooks Masonry.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Hudgins Hutchens; sons, Brett Carter, Tyler (Jessica) Hutchens, Cody Garrett, Dayton Harvey; daughters, Serenity Hutchens, Shyann Hutchens, Summer Harvey; mother, Dawn Byars Walker; father, Larry Hutchens; sisters, Michelle (Greg Huffman) Teal, Cindy Garrett; special aunt, Cindi Morgan; mother-in-law, Donna Lovitt; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018, at Holy Ground Church with Jackson Davis and James Abercrombie officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. Shane will be placed in the church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, to rest until the funeral hour on Monday.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Cody Teal, Zack Whaley, Troy Morgan, Phillip White, Terry Rittenhouse, Preston Daugherty, Josh Edwards, Jesse Teal, and Corey Hudgins.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Shane’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.