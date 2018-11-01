Joseph "Martin" Turbidy, 86, passed away on October 26, 2018. He was born on June 23, 1932 in Rome, Georgia, to Louyse Berry Turbidy and Joseph Leo Turbidy. Martin graduated from Darlington School in 1950, where he was class Salutatorian, Honor Council President, and a Faculty Medal for General Excellence recipient. He graduated from Auburn University in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Management and from Emory University's first MBA class in 1955.
A member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity at Auburn, Martin joked that he paid for his college education not only by being a very good poker and bridge player, but also by being the only sober one at the table. Martin was a lifelong teetotaler to honor a promise made to his grandfather.
Martin had a such a passion for sports that when he married his wife Sandra Scartezina Turbidy in 1971, he had season tickets for the Atlanta Hawks, Falcons, and Flames, as well as for the University of Georgia and Auburn University football teams. He was also a superb athlete despite childhood accidents in which he lost his vision in one eye and suffered a debilitating hip injury. He overcame these challenges to become a passionate water-skier, snow-skier, tennis player, and volleyball player. For 17 years, Martin and his intrepid group of teammates won amateur volleyball titles across the South. These lifelong friends would reunite to celebrate their exploits on the court, to the chagrin of their wives and children.
Martin was an accomplished insurance industry executive in Atlanta for over four decades. He worked in group insurance and then credit life insurance at Piedmont Life Insurance Company, where he was a Vice President when Georgia International Life Insurance Company acquired it. His success led him to start his own independent insurance brokerage business, which he headed for many years until his retirement in the late 1990s. Martin attributed the success of his business to the network of close relationships he built in the banking industry.
Martin was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, Ansley Golf Club, Sea Island Club, Peachtree Racket Club, Kiwanis Club of Atlanta, Breakfast Club of Atlanta, and Cathedral of Christ the King. He was founder and the first President of the Mt. Paran-Northside Citizens Association.
Martin, with his wife "Sandy," moved to Sea Island, Ga., full-time in 2005. He was active in the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island, Ivy League Club of Golden Isles, Attitude Adjustment Group, and St. William Catholic Church. He took great pride in bringing outstanding speakers to the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island and "Taps at Twilight" for 10 years. Martin not only recruited the speakers, he and Sandy hosted them in their home. Martin was famous for his humorous and well-researched introductions of prominent generals, politicians, and business people.
Martin touched the lives of many people from all corners of his life. He was known for his wit, charm, and the way he greeted his many friends with a cheery, "Hey, Babe." He lived his life with integrity, courage, and faith, setting an example for others to follow.
Martin was an animal lover who spoiled his pets including Ginger, the Boston terrier from his early childhood in Rome; Tiki, the Turbidy family cocker spaniel in Atlanta; Syzygy and Paddy O'Turbidy, their beloved Wheaton terriers in Sea Island, and Vivi, their Havanese.
He is survived by Sandy, his wife of 46 years, daughter, Nancy Turbidy Pietri (Todd), and grandchildren, Lucille Elizabeth Pietri and Joseph Grant Pietri, all of New York City.
Services will be at St. William Catholic Church conducted by Msgr. John Kenneally Friday, November 23, 2018, at 3 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers include volleyball teammates, the Attitude Adjustment Group, Bridge buddies, Auburn friends, tennis friends, and Fossil Feast members.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Martin's memory to St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Ga., 31522; Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Road, Rome, Ga., 30165; Golden Isles Fund for Trees, P.O. Box 24038, St. Simons Island, Ga., 31522; and Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga., 31525.
Arrangements by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.