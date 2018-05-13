Mr. Joseph Koch, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mr. Koch was born in Kismaros, Hungary on November 12, 1942. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving as a submariner during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he worked as an Optician. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Fletcher Koch in June, 1997. Mr. Koch possessed a tremendous love for soccer as both a player and a spectator.
Survivors include two daughters, Kim Koch, Marietta, and Mary Hartman, Rome; a son, Rob Koch, Rome; six grandchildren, Will, Kyle, Lane, Janet, Arden and Roger; honorary family members, Thomas & Nancy Buchanon and their children, Cam & Barbara, as well as all his Hungarian brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Pastor Michael Thomas Young officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Cheatham Hill Memorial Gardens in Marietta with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Emory Atlanta, Atlanta & Rome VA and the staff at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.