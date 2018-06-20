Mr. Joseph Edward “Ed” Driver, age 81, of Armuchee, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Driver was born in Draketown, Ga. on November 15, 1936, son of the late Earl William Driver and the late Katie Jane Rush Driver. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Land and Brenda Gray. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Mr. Driver retired from the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol, following over 25 years of employment. He was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome, was a former Mason, and was a member of Everett Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Zaharah Mohamed Driver, to whom he was married on November 17, 2006; six daughters, Cynthia Hurley (Donnie), Calhoun, Dr. Sylvia Driver, Armuchee, Sandra Broome, Rome, Sharon Baker (Tim), Cave Spring, Rofina Wilenchik (Mitchell), Placerville, Calif., and Zarina Koyfman (Igor), Los Angeles, Calif.; a son, Justin Silverman, New York, N.Y.; a sister, Lynda McBurnette (Lamar), Temple; four brothers, Jim Driver, Elizabeth City, N.C., Wayne Driver, Carrollton, Larry Driver (Carolyn), Fayetteville, and Jerry Driver, Temple; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Drake and the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Interment will follow in Everett Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service hour. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and are as follows: Active: Grandsons. Honorary: Members of the Georgia State Patrol.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Everett Springs Baptist Church, 2167 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, GA 30105.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.