Joseph Bermon Haggard

Mr. Joseph Bermon “Joe" Haggard, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Saturday evening, December 22, 2018. Mr. Haggard was born in Cherokee County, Alabama on June 12, 1941, son of the late Samuel Joseph Haggard and the late Ruby Robinson Haggard. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Babb, and by a brother-in-law, Jim Vines.
Mr. Haggard was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving in the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he worked for 24 years for Shaw Industries. Mr. Haggard was of the Baptist faith and was a former member of the Shannon Masonic Lodge and a former Shriner.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda A. Watwood Haggard; two sons, David Haggard (Pam), Calhoun, and Scott Rogers (Lisa); a daughter, Amanda Buffington (Adam); three sisters, Beth Vines, Rogersville, AL, Elizabeth Garmony (Allen), Shannon, and Rosalee Brown, Centre, AL; 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Izell and Pastor Brian Butler officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, the family may be contacted at 4690 Big Texas Valley Rd., Rome, GA 30165. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30am and include: Adam Buffington, Scott Rogers, Jasper Rogers, Gary Garmony, Gary Yarbrough, Larry Yarbrough, Owen Buffington and Dakota Buffington.
