Mr. Robert Jeffery Jordan, age 54, of Rome, the Armuchee Community, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Jordan was born in Rome, GA on July 20, 1965, son of the late Linda Weldon Jordan and the late Larry Lee Jordan. Mr. Jordan was employed by the City of Rome with the Transit Department. He was an avid guitar and drum player and had a passion for small engines. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Jordan, grandparents, Robert Lee Jordan and Lottie Sue Garmon Jordan, and Bertha and Harry Barker. Survivors include his children, Crystal Jordan Cargle (Travis), Rome, and Robert W. Jordan (Mary), Rome; sister, Dana Jordan Alexander, Rome; brothers, Cary Jordan, Trion, Joseph Hubbard (Amanda), Armuchee; and nieces, Candice Jordon and Savannah Hubbard; nephew, Kevin Jordan. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Shaver officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 1:00pm until the service time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
