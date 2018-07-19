Jordan Luke Baldridge, 31-year-old son of Robert Lee Baldridge and Elice Redden Baldridge. He was a loving brother to Shellise Lively, Robert Lee Baldridge Jr., Rebecca George, Emily Shelton, and Nealey Reed. He went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours near his home in Calhoun, Georgia.
Luke had almost finished an engineering degree at Southern Polytechnic in Kennesaw. He loved God, dirt bikes, guitars, music, reading the Bible, and spending time with family. He always had a way of making people smile and was never hesitant to say, “I love you.”
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Minnie and Emory Redden and Nealey and Gilbert Baldridge. He had twelve nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at Ponders Funeral Home in Calhoun, Ga. on July 20, 2018 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Crane Eater Community Church with internment to follow in the church cemetery located at 3168 Red Bud Rd NE, Calhoun, Ga. 30701.
