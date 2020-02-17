Judy Denise Jones, age 66, of Rome passed away Saturday February 15, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday 19, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Frankie Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Ryan Loveless, Rick Loveless, Brendan Mohler, Bailey Mohler, Gary Michael Jones, David Greer. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post your tributes.