Mr. Dallas Jerry Jones, age 70, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at a local health care facility. Mr. Jones was born in Floyd County, GA on April 13, 1949, son of the late Elmer Jones and the late Pauline Matthews Jones. Mr. Jones was a proud veteran having served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Mr. Jones became a self-employed entrepreneur. He owned many different businesses with the latest being a lawn care company for 25 years. Mr. Jones was a member of Cornerstone Church of Rome as well as the American Legion. Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Newberry Jones, to whom he was married on February 19, 1972; four daughters, Whitney Jones, Silver Creek, Morgan Johnson (Austin), Silver Creek, Maggie Nails, Silver Creek, and Madison Nails, Silver Creek; a brother, Lewis Jones, Silver Creek; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Mr. Jones' brother-in-law, the Rev. Ronnie Newberry, officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. At other hours, the family may be contacted at their residences. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 12:30 p.m. and include: Active: Mick Johnson, Josh Williams, Jody Hagerty, Ricky Williams, Robert Leachman and Kenneth Boatner. Honorary: David Quinn. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.