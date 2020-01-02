Mr. William Douglas "Doug" Johnson, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Johnson was born in Floyd County, Georgia on August 2, 1947, son of the late William M. Johnson and the late Nellie Mae Henderson Johnson. Prior to retirement, he was an officer with the Floyd County Police Department. Mr. Johnson attended North Rome Church of God. Survivors include his wife, Betty Bailiff Johnson, to whom he was married on December 22, 1974; two sisters, Jean Williams, Rome, and Nancy Camper, Jacksonville, FL; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3pm at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Billy Tatum will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to members of Rome-Floyd Fire Department, EMS of Georgia and Floyd EMS. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
