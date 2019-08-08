Mrs. Theora Johnson, 62, of Snellville, Georgia, formerly of Rome, Georgia, passed away August 7, 2019. Services will be Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Of Saint John Baptist Church, 419 Walter Street NW, Rome, Georgia. She will lie in state from 12 noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the Floyd Memory Gardens Cemetery, 895 Cartersville Highway SE, Rome, Georgia. The Rev. Gordon Wells will be delivering the eulogy. Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of the arrangements.