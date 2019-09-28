James Carlton Johnson, Jr., better known as Jimmie, was born September 26, 1935 in Rome, Georgia to James Carlton Johnson, Sr. and Beula Mae Johnson (Salmon). Jimmie passed away on his 84th birthday, following a long illness. Jimmie is survived by two daughters, Pam Smith of Rome and Tammie Carver (Steve) of Silver Creek, a daughter-in-law, Melissa Johnson (Sammie) of Rome, eight grandchildren, Chad Carver (Michelle) of Rome, Jamie Smith of Chicago, IL, Bradley Carver (Connie) of Silver Creek, Matt Johnson of Rome, Cheyenne Ledford (Richard) of Rome, Blake Oliver of Cedartown, Jason Johnson of Rome, and Josh Johnson of Rome, four great-grandchildren, Zander Carver of Rome, Sid Carver of Rome, Cooper Carver of Silver Creek, and Makennly Ledford of Rome. Jimmie retired from Walmart and had previously operated a John Deere dealership and Jimmie Johnson Automotive. He was recently recognized by the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Georgia for 60 years of Masonic service. He previously was recognized for 35 years of service by the Georgia High School Association for service as an Athletic Official, serving as secretary of the Northwest Georgia Football Association. Lovingly known as Bo, Jimmie married Nellie Virgnia Johnson (Fulton) on December 24, 1953. She preceded him in death November 12, 2018. He was also preceded in death by both parents, and a great-granddaughter, Josie Carver of Rome. Always quick with a joke, Jimmie was known for his wit and could make a stranger feel like family. He will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10 am until 11:30 am at Daniels Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service to follow at 12 noon at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Daniels Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.