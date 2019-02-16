Mr. Johnny Lee Wright, age 82, of Rome passed away Thursday February 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday February 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Tim Wright, officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until the hour of service on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.