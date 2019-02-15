Mr. Johnny Lee Wright, age 82, of Rome, passed away Thursday February 14, 2019.
Mr. Wright was born August 10, 1936, in Bartow County, a son of the late John Thomas Wright and Nellie Lee Head Wright.
He was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church, he was retired from Horizon Carpets after several years of service.
Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Annie Ruth McCullough Wright; sons, Larry Wright and John Arthur Wright; great grandchild, Brysen Logan; several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jane Wright; daughter-in-law, Robin Wright; granddaughters, Brooke (Jeremy) Logan and Brandi Wright; great grandchildren, Braylin Logan and Brylee Logan; brother, Dean Wright; sister, Sue Hughes; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Jeremy Logan, Steve Wright, Kenneth Wright, Danny Jones, Jeff Wright, Tony Wright, and Wayne Hughes.
