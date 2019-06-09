John William Bryant passed away in peace on May 24, 2019, at the age of 90 in Brunswick, Ga. Born February 25, 1929, in Rome to the late Clarence Bryant Sr. and Maggie Rice Bryant, Johnny grew up in the tight-knit Celanese community and was a graduate of Rome Boys High class of 1947.
Mr. Bryant was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, 1950-52.
Following his military service, he resumed his career with Southern Bell Telephone & Telegraph Co. He attended Georgia State University under the G.I. Bill and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration.
He was preceded in death in 2011 by his wife of 61 years, Helen "Kitty" Curtis Bryant, and a sister, Myrtle Davis.
Survivors include three children, Laurie Bryant Ellison (Skip), of St. Simons Island, Sheila Bryant Hoffman (Peter), of Savannah, and William Terrence Bryant, of Decatur, and brother, Clarence Bryant Jr., of Mableton. He is also survived by his beloved only grandchild, Maggie Blynn Hoffman, of Savannah.
A family memorial service will be held in Rome.