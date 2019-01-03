Mr. John Seal Herndon Jr., age 81, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2018. He was born on September 12, 1937, in Cairo, Georgia, the son of the late John Seal Herndon Sr. and Marguerite Miller Herndon.
He graduated high school in Cave Spring, Ga., and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy in 1960. He served in the United States Army Reserves. In 1961, John married his lifelong love, Kay Herndon. John had a 40 year career in pharmacy before retiring in 2000. He loved his family, guns, dogs, and the outdoors.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Herndon; his children, Tom Herndon (Kimmetha), of Birmingham, Ala.; Beth Loyd (Gary), of Thomasville Ga.; his sister, Jean Lankford, of Cedartown, Ga.; his grandchildren, Noah Herndon, Meg Herndon, Sam Loyd; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mr. Herndon's wishes, he was cremated. A family memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the First Baptist Church of Cedartown, Georgia Memorial Fund.
