Mr. John Parker Henry, age 78, of Lindale, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Henry was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on December 6, 1940, son of the late Martin P. Henry and the late Effie Mull Henry. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Owens Henry, and by five sisters, Katie Ruth Bevels, Hazel Wheeler, Bessie Bevels, Opal Jackson, and Syble Dixon.
In his younger years, Parker worked for Millican's Grocery Store in Lindale and later retired from Pepperell Manufacturing, where he worked until the mill closed. He was a member of the Lindale Church of God and the Quarter Century Club at Pepperell Manufacturing.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Carter Henry; three sons, David Henry, Lindale; Tim Henry, Humble, Texas; and Eric Henry (Brandi), Cartersville; three stepsons, Brian Messenger (Desi), Rome; Jasper Knowles (Crystal), Dalton; and Jerry Knowles, Lindale; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Pastor Glyn Davis and Pastor John Moates officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 1 until 2:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and include grandsons, Josh Henry, Kyle Henry, Owen Henry, and Evan Henry.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.