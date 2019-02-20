Mr. John O'Brien Christenberry Jr., age 63, of Rome, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Mr. Christenberry was born on May 28, 1955, in Milledgeville, Ga., son of the late Dr. John O'Brien Christenberry Sr. and the late Betty Jane Litton Christenberry.
Mr. Christenberry attended West Georgia College for a time before enlisting in the United States Army, where he served his country with pride. He was a lover of animals and an avid trout fisherman. Mr. Christenberry was a farmer by trade and owned a tree farm. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his longtime, devoted companion since 1995, Robin L. Bennett, Rome, Ga.; two sisters, Casey Owens, Rome, Ga., and Ann Lodge (Bruce), McAdenville, N.C.; two nieces, Emily Hinners (Nate), Savannah, Ga., and Melissa Lodge, Columbia, S.C.; four nephews, SSgt. Matthew Owens (SSgt. Megan), San Antonio, Texas; Nathan Lodge (Rae Feldcamp), Collingswood, N.J.; Joe Lodge (Olivia Musser), McClellanville, S.C.; and Stephen Lodge, McAdenville, S.C.; two great-nieces, Sylvia Lodge, Collingswood, N.J., and Evelyn Lodge, McClellanville, S.C.; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Christenberry will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from noon until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and include Nathan Lodge, Stephen Lodge, Bruce Lodge, Michael Owens, Joe Lodge, and Bill Combs.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.