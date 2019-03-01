Mr. John Lydell "J.L." Brock, age 85, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Brock was born in Rome, Georgia, on July 30, 1933, son of the late John Henry Brock and the late Annie Bell Ellington Brock. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Timms Brock, on August 15, 2001.
Mr. Brock was a graduate of Rome High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He worked for over 25 years at West Point Pepperell Manufacturing in Lindale and later retired as a Building Supervisor at Berry College. Mr. Brock was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lindale, the Korean War Veterans Association, the American Legion Post No. 136, and Stonebridge and Meadow Lakes Golf Courses.
Survivors include two daughters, Nannette Byars (Rick), Centre, Ala., and Kim Patty, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; a son, Kenny Patty (Linda), Lindale; three granddaughters, Hailey Trotter, Kaylan Jones, and Ashley Patty; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Martha Blalock, Douglasville, and Betty Kelley, Rome; two brothers, Ray Brock, Summerville, and James Brock, Atlanta; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Whelchel officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include: active: Andrew Trotter, Jacob Jones, Taylor Elrod, Danny Wiseman, Bobby Abrams and John Kendrick; honorary: The Grumpy Old Men Sunday School Class at First Baptist, Lindale.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Seven Hills Place and Affinity Hospice.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.