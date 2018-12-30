John J. Desmond, age 82, passed away December 25, 2018. Mr. Desmond was a long time resident of Sylvester, Ga., before spending the last 10 years in Rome.
Mr. Desmond is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Desmond, and sister, Patricia Belston.
Mr. Desmond is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Desmond; children, Jeanmarie (David) White and Dr. John (Penny) Desmond; grandchildren, Thomas White, Mary White, Quinn Desmond, and Sam Desmond; great granddaughter, Lily Harris-White.
A rosary service will be conducted in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home on Monday, December 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the rosary service where family will receive friends.