John Herbert Jackson
Mr. John Herbert Jackson, born August 25, 1939 in Gordon County, passed away March 20, 2018.
He was the son of Hulet R. Jackson and Minnie Burnett Jackson, formerly of Plainville, Georgia. John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ralph Jackson; two sisters, Jeanette Jackson and Minnie Jackson Grisham; and a nephew, Andrew Jackson.
John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Clara Carr Jackson; brothers, Marvin and Judy Jackson, of Rome, and Wayne and Diane Jackson, of Adairsville; many nieces and nephews
John was an EMT for several ambulance services including Bartow County EMS. He had also worked at Gordon Hospital, mostly in the emergency room. He was retired from the United States Army after 29 years in active, reserve, and National Guard service. Mr. Jackson was a member of the Plainville Masonic Lodge #364, past master and member of the Adairsville Masonic Lodge #168, and a member f Fellowship Baptist Church, Plainville, Georgia; the people of the surrounding area were very important to him. He had organized and supported the senior meal service at Fellowship Baptist Church for as long as he could.
He was most recently residing at Chulio Hills Health and Rehab Center in Rome. He enjoyed cooking, making and decorating wedding cakes, making cathedral quilts, decorating Christmas trees, traveling, camping trips, and trout fishing. He always wanted to help and do good things for people. His family was very much loved by him. He had suffered from declining health for several years and had been in and out of hospitals and rehab facilities after a fall at home in July of 2017.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 23, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, Plainville, with his nephews, the Reverends Richard Webster and David Peeler officiating. Mr. Jackson’s nieces, Dana Webster and Sherri Wilson, will be in charge of the music. The body will repose at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery, Adairsville, with Masonic grave rites. Pallbearers include Shane West, Kerry Howell, Melvin Highfield, Kevin Farrell, Frank Nealy, Wymon Autry, Melvin Jackson, and Chris Fagon. Honorary pallbearers include the Plainville Masonic Lodge and all of the helpers of the senior meal service.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. John Jackson.