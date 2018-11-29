Mr. John Henry Perry, age 79, of Silver Creek, Georgia, and formerly Summerville, Georgia, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018. He retired from Inland Container Company after 39 years of service.
He is survived by his two sons, Ricky Perry, of Duluth, Georgia, and Kenneth Starling, of Dalton, Georgia; two daughters, Vickie Perry, of Norcross, Georgia, and Deana Perry, of Rome, Georgia; grandchildren, Antonio Perry, Ricky Garrett, Shanika Sims, Areyian Starling, and Kamryn Starling; three great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Perry, Ardella Shropshire, and Lillie Ruth Sneed; brothers, Eugene Hudgins and Thomas Jett; aunt, Geraldine Hudgins; loving and special wife, Ella Perry; special thanks to Teresa Dodson, Mary Ellis, the staff of Redmond Regional Medical Center, and Fresenius Clinic for their care and love; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends also survive.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, November 30, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Summerville, Georgia, with Pastor George Beavers officiating. His remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Interment, Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Dalton, Georgia.