John Henry Finch, age 50, of Rome died Thursday evening, May 24, 2018, at a local hospital.
A native of Panama City, Florida, Mr. Finch was born May 3, 1968, son of McArthur Finch and Betty Ann Nenning Finch. He had been a resident of Rome most of his life. John was a man of his word, a laid back and simple man who always put others first. He loved to joke around and was a great father, husband, brother, and grandfather. He loved country music.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ellen Wines Finch; sons, Thomas Jay Roberts, Sean Thomas Finch, and Christian Tyler Finch ; daughters, Brandie Nichole Wines, Alesha Ann Finch, and Ashley Ann Rogers; grandchildren, Nevaeh Swann Roberts, Jordan and Jayden Raulerson, Ashton Raulerson, and Zaniyah Green; brother, Timothy (Barbara) King; sisters, Theresa Ann Xanthull, Betty Eileen Dean, and Cindy Kay Harbaugh; brother-in-law, William Wines, and sister-in-law, Nichole Wines; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Reverend Josh Perry officiating. Interment will follow in the Beech Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 9 p.m.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of John Henry Finch.