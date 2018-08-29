John H. Marshall Jr., 96, of Pelham, died Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 31, at Oakview Cemetery in Camilla with the Rev. Donnie Wilkes and the Rev. Olen Cain officiating.
Mr. Marshall was born March 20, 1922, in Americus, Ga., the son of the late John H. Marshall Sr. and Frances Laura Tarver. He was married to the late Frances Foster Marshall. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the South Pacific during World War II. Mr. Marshall was a retired machinist for Georgia Power Company, farmer, local businessman, and served as a former Pelham City Councilman.
Survivors include a son, John H. Marshall III (Odessa), of Pelham; a daughter, Donna Heard (Chad), of Newton; grandchildren, Kymberly Tart (Jeff), Joy Drexler (Brian), Lauralyn Marshall, Lawton Heard Jr. (Lacie), Frances Heard Parish (Greg), Christina Heard Sanders (Matt); great grandchildren, Christopher Drexler, Corey Drexler, Savannah Tart, MacKynna Tart, Madelyne Tart, Lawton Heard III, Cate Heard, Wayne Parish, Clara Parish, Breanna Sanders, Bret Sanders; two nieces, Ann Jackson Morgan, of Birmingham, Ala., and Jenny Jackson Rabon, of Southport, N.C.; and a nephew, Aubrey Easterlin, of Tampa, Fla.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
