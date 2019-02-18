John Grant Self, age 89, went to be present with the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019, while held by his wife and children.
He was born in 1929 in Floyd County, Georgia. John spent his younger years as the child of a farming family and as a student of the Model Schools. Mr. Self graduated Model High in 1948 where he was a standout student-athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and track & field. Prior to entering the U.S. Army in 1950 during the Korean War (102nd Infantry Division), Mr. Self worked in the Shannon textile mill and as a school bus driver. After being honorably discharged in 1952, he attended the University of Georgia before working in auto sales and on the flight line at Lockheed Martin. Mr. Self later returned to Rome and worked in sales at the Battey Machinery Company on Second Ave. In 1966, Mr. Self was a founder of J Supply Company and served as its president for many years. Mr. Self retired in 2000, and J Supply Company was sold the same year to its current ownership. The company continues to thrive to this day. During his working years and during his retirement, Mr. Self enjoyed playing golf. He spent much time on area courses fellowshipping with his family and friends. Mr. Self also enjoyed meeting new faces. Many people say, "John never met a stranger." He was a friend and positive influence for many people.
Born again on April 21, 1976, Mr. Self spent 43 years as an humble, penitent follower of Jesus and spent many years serving the Lord as a soul winner and dedicated attendee of First Baptist Shannon, West Rome Baptist, and Mount Alto Baptist. Mr. Self served as a deacon at First Baptist Shannon and West Rome Baptist Church. Mr. Self touched countless lives as a soul winner for Christ and as a living example of how a man can be in Christ and live as a new creature (II Corinthians 5:17, AV). John also served on the board of Sound the Trumpet Miniseries for Dr. Larry W. Draper.
Mr. Self was a family man. He married and is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Boykin, January of 1964, at Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She stayed strongly at his side throughout their married lives with steadfast faithfulness. Together, they raised two children, Stacy Renea Gore (Bill) and Jason Grant Self (Laura), who also provided him with five beloved grandchildren, Tommi L. Gore, Lauren R. Goolsby, John J. Goolsby, J. Tyler Gore, and Lovett G.E. Self.
Mr. Self was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Willie O. Self and Mrs. Ina C. Self, and his siblings, Theresa Self, Winston Self, Newell Self, Nowell Self, Harold Self, and Maydell Self. Along with his wife, children, and grandchildren, Mr. Self is survived by two brothers, Henry Self (Reba) and Willie Self (Faye); two sisters, Evelyn Hasty (Clyde) and Margie Hufstetler (Gene); many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Self loved all his family dearly.
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of his arrangements. A receiving of family and friends will be held at Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Road, Rome, Georgia, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A service celebrating his home going will be officiated by Mr. Self's spiritual brother, the Rev. Billy Bell, of Knoxville, Tenn., and will be held at Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Road, Rome, Georgia, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A private interment will follow at East View Cemetery in Rome. Olen "Bud" Self, Jerry Hufstetler, Greg Hendrix, John Goolsby, Tyler Gore, Alan Brinson, Paul Smith, and Rob Underwood will serve as Mr. Self's pallbearers.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. John Grant Self.