Mr. John G. Irvin Jr., age 85, of Rome, Ga., transitioned August 25, 2018. Survivors include his wife, Katherine Irvin; daughters, Mary Billups, Karen Hawkins, Joyce McClure, Cynthia Irvin, Hermanette Jackson, and LaTonya Wilburn; and one son, Wayne Irvin; sisters, Rosa Jones and Barbara Macon; brothers, Fred and Howard Irvin; and a host of other relatives and friends survive. The service will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Flatrock Baptist Church. The body will repose from 12 noon until the funeral hour. Interment will follow the service at East View Cemetery. Please keep the family lifted up in prayer.
Care and direction entrusted to F. K. Jones Funeral Home.