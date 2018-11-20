Mr. John Frank "Johnny" Yarbrough, age 90, of Rome, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018, at his residence. Mr. Yarbrough was born in Rome, Ga., on April 30, 1928, son of the late Hill Henry Yarbrough and the late Lucinda Rickett Yarbrough. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Julia Nell "Judy" Salmon. Mr. Yarbrough was a veteran of the Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve, serving as former Commanding Officer of the local National Guard unit and retiring after 40 years of service. Mr. Yarbrough worked for Colonial Stores and A.W. Ford market in his early life, but proudly worked as a car salesman, used car dealer, and owner-operator of Johnny Yarbrough Motors until he retired. Mr. Yarbrough was a member of the Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 for more than 60 years and a member of the American Legion Post #5. Mr. Yarbrough was also a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church, where he sang in the sanctuary choir for 78 years and the "Oh Yes" Senior Adult Choir since his retirement. Mr. Yarbrough served as Deacon Emeritus and was a member of the JOY club (Just Older Youth). Survivors include his wife of 68 years, the former Dean Camp, to whom he was married on January, 22, 1950; a daughter, Cindy Story (Steve), of Rome; two grandchildren, Technical Sergeant John Andrew Story (Kiko), of San Antonio, Texas; Chelsea Victoria Story, of Huntsville, Texas; and two sisters, Betty Jean Owings, of Gore, and Emily Hill Tate (James), of Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the New Armuchee Baptist Church with Dr. David Howard officiating and Steve Story delivering the eulogy. Private interment will follow at New Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. until service time. At other hours they may be contacted and their residences. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at New Armuchee Baptist Church by 1:30 PM on Wednesday and include: active, Richard Camp, James Tate, Steve Salmon, Jack Owings, Jeff Owings, David Tate, Wayne Howard, and Danny Howard; honorary, the New Armuchee Baptist Church JOY Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery fund. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.