Mr. John Dennis Green, age 87, of Taylorsville, Ga., passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Mr. Green was born in Rome, Ga. on December 1, 1930, son of the late Everett Fletcher Green and the late Clara Mae Thacker Green. He served in the United States Air Force, serving two terms of active duty in the Vietnam War. He retired following over 23 years of military service. He loved the outdoors, hunting, collecting guns, gardening, and breeding and training his beagles.
Survivors include five children, Richard Green, and his wife, Jenny, Taylorsville, Judy Megel, and her husband, Tim, Lawrenceville, Linda Davis, Taylorsville, Donna Green, Piedmont, Ala., and Denise Conway, Rome; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens with Mrs. Bobbie Sue Leyva officiating. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 9 a.m. and include Christopher Green, Steven Dove, Matthew Christian, Joseph Conway, Ben McCullough, Brian Conway, Cameron Dove, and Jon Dove.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.