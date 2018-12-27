Mr. John David Blalock, age 38, of Rydal, passed away unexpectedly December 20, 2018, at his residence.
He was born in Marietta, Georgia, December 11, 1980, son of Dwight Lelton Blalock and LaVerne Neidlinger Blalock. John was a graduate of Model High School. He had worked for the Floyd County Sheriff's Department for ten years and recently worked with Kennesaw Transportation in the maintenance department. A devoted father, his daughters were the light of his life and greatest achievement. He was a history enthusiast, enjoyed all kinds of music, and was a big Florida State fan. An amazing father, son, and friend, John will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Neidlinger.
Survivors include his daughters, Ashley and Addison Blalock; parents, Dwight and LaVerne Blalock; sister, Brandy Blalock; grandparents, Lelton and Frances Blalock and Paul Neidlinger Sr.; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Stclair, Captain Dave Roberson, Tony Page, and LeAnna Bearden officiating. Interment will follow in the Blalock Family Cemetery. Pallbearers include David Blalock, Joey Blalock, Darrell Blalock, Ryan Bearden, Adam Neidlinger, and Brett Neidlinger. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Robinson and Bill Stclair.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.
