John Charles Van Horn, age 72, of Rome, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie LaFountain and Bro. Joey Haynes officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with Post Five Honor Guard conducting full military rites.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to view a complete obituary.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.