Mr. John Arthur Ray, age 86, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ben James officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memory Gardens at 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday with the Rev. Robert Ray officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Survivors include wife, Dorothy Parker Ray, of Cedar Bluff; son, Paul McKinley (Kenny) Ray, of Rome, Ga.; daughters, Myra Ray (Jerry) Holt, of Rome, Ga., and Kathy Ray (Ronnie) Kilgo, of Silver Creek, Ga.; brother, Robert Henderson (Betty) Ray, of Pembroke, N.C.; sister, Shirley Ray Fisher, of Summerville, Ga.; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Ray was a native of Cherokee County and the son of the late Arthur McKinley and Julia Irene Henderson Ray and a member of Cedar Bluff First Methodist Church.
Mr. Ray was an avid gardener and enjoyed distributing vegetables to friends and family throughout Cedar Bluff. He also baked various cakes for friends, neighbors, his church, and Cherokee Civitan Club.
The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to Cedar Bluff First Methodist Church, Amedysis Hospice and Home Health.
