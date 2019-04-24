Mr. John Andrew Beard, 41, of Austell, Georgia, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Services for Mr. Beard will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 East 14th Street, Rome, Georgia, 30161. The Rev. Terrell M. Shields delivering the eulogy. Mr. Beard will lie in state from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave., Rome, Georgia, 30161.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of the arrangements.