John Alonzo Sturgeon, age 52, of Rome, passed way Thursday, September 13, 2018, at his residence. John was born October 7, 1965, in Tampa, Florida, a son of the late Ferrill Sturgeon and Martha Ann Bland Elswick. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include his wife, Lori Patterson Sturgeon; daughters, Christy (Steve) Robinson, Homasassa, Fla.; Amber (Ian) Mulderig, Holly Springs, Ga.; Sierra (Cameron) Hicks, Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Drew Shubert, Eli Shubert, Benjamin Mulderig, Madelyn Hicks, Roselyn Hicks; brothers, Jeff (Sheila) Sturgeon, Jasper, Ga.; James (Judy) Sturgeon, Blue Ridge, Ga.; David (Shelly) Bland, Jasper, Ga.; sister, Linda (George) Chambers, Rome; three nieces, eight nephews, six aunts, and five uncles also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Sunday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165. Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion Honor Guard will conduct military rites. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about John's life. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.