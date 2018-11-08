Joe Watts, 61, made his last wildly amusing comment on November 7. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, the often embarrassed, the Rowan to his Martin, Angela Moore Watts. His proudest accomplishments are his children, Joe Watts (Kittie) & Sam Watts (Christine), Sara Wingate (Wallace), Cass Humphries (Roman), Michael Holtzclaw, and grandchildren, Aaliyah & Austin Humphries. Additionally he is survived by his much older brother, Wood Watts, and his mother, Rhea Barton.
His regrets were few but include never getting the chance to wrestle an alligator and not training his faithful dog, Kronus, to detect cancer. Although a less than average life span, Joe did not live an average life. He played with his kids, hunted and fished at his leisure, laughed wildly at every chance, learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix, and loved everyone that crossed his path.
He had one basic philosophy regarding work, "I work because I have to eat." His 30-plus years in construction exposed many to Joe's unique personality and all-consuming love.
Family & friends can share a laugh and a memory on Saturday, November 10, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center, Ridge Ferry Park, 363 Riverside Parkway, Rome. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood platelets locally.