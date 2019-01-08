It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of grief that we share the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who died peacefully surrounded by his family.
Joe Stanley Payne, age 83, of Atlanta, Ga., Highlands, N.C., and formerly of Ellijay, Ga., passed away on January 4, 2019, after years of declining health and following a long and valiant seven year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He battled this disease with a great attitude, kindness, and gratitude for his caregivers.
Mr. Payne was born in Rome, Ga., to the late Sherman Payne and Margaret Tucker Payne. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Sherman Payne, Nov. 26, 1932-June, 15, 1934.
He was a very proud former member of Troop #36 B.S.A. and earned the rank of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow in the Northwest Georgia Council, was a graduate of Rome High School ‘53, attended Marion Military Institute, was accepted at the United States Military Academy at West Point, and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Industrial Management in 1957 and a MBA from Florida State University in 1973.
Joe was a beloved, devoted, loving, and supportive husband of 49+ years to Joan Valentine Payne. He was an affectionate, encouraging, and proud father, grandfather, and friend to nearly anyone he met. Together they shared a life of devotion to each other and their family. Although Joe’s many professional accomplishments and successes were far reaching and of great impact to many, family was what he held most dear to his heart. It was evident that family was number one in every aspect of his life as he was devoted to spending time with loved ones.
Joe was also devoted to his alma mater. He loved sports and especially the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He was an avid “Ramblin’ Wreck” to the core, a “Yellow Jacket,” a “Tech Man,” and had a passion for Georgia Tech athletics. As Joe said, “My experiences made at Georgia Tech have remained with me all my life.” Everyone knew that his sports passion was football and his loyalty was with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He was president of the GT Alumni Association Club/Florida Space Coast Georgia Tech Club during the years 1970-73, a member of the Golden Givers Alumni, donors with 50 years or more of consecutive giving to the GT Alumni Association, and was very proud to be an alumnus of this well-respected institution and supporter of the annual roll call for 60 consecutive years. He was an A-T member for 32 consecutive years. He enjoyed season tickets to football and basketball with his wife. Many fine days were spent with family and friends on the Flats in support of the Jackets. Joe served at Georgia Tech’s Ernest Scheller Jr. College of Business as an advisory board member. He avidly and faithfully followed the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons teams, too.
First and foremost, Joe was a remarkable, selfless individual dedicated to his family and faith. Secondly, he was an inspiring and exceptional leader, and third, a friend.
His warm personality and smile, kind heart, and generous and caring spirit made everyone who came in contact with him respect him dearly.
Equally blessed in intellect, graciousness, and an unfailing integrity, he was a teacher and role model of purpose and meaning. His entire career was in the area of accounting and finance. Joe was trusted and admired by his peers. Upon graduation from Georgia Tech, Joe joined General Electric, which took him to Cleveland, Ohio, and St. Lewis, Mo. He then joined FMC in Fredericksburg, Va., before his career took him to Melbourne, Fla., where he joined a company by the name of Radiation Inc. in 1966, which eventually became Harris Corporation in 1967, and became a “Radiator.”
He was transferred to Atlanta in 1983, which brought him back to his beloved, native Georgia roots. After a successful 35+ year career, Joe retired with Lanier Worldwide/Harris Corporation as a devoted executive and their Chief Financial Officer.
He was a 25+ year member of Financial Executives Organization, Atlanta Chapter. Even in retirement, Joe generously offered his advice and wisdom to all who asked, and served many years as a volunteer with SCORE Atlanta. Joe worked tirelessly for 25+ years as a co-chairman for the Rome High School Class of 1953, collecting and managing the database for his high school class so they could enjoy the many get-togethers with classmates at their reunions.
Joe was a man with a deep faith and a love for the church. He was an active, devoted member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and a member of the Blazers Sunday School class.
He possessed the natural skill of yard work, gardening, and growing vegetables. He always had an immaculate yard which he took so much pride in. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, gardening, growing flowers, and bird watching.
He loved the mountains. In his retirement, nothing gave him more happiness than time together with his grandchildren and for his grandchildren to come and visit him at his mountain home in Ellijay on the Cartecay River. His children were his pride. His grandchildren were his joy. In his later years, after Lewy Body Dementia set in, Joe took delight living in the mountains at Cullasaja Club in Highlands, N.C.
Joe was a gentleman. He set a high mark for integrity, honesty, fairness, faithfulness, generosity, and selflessness. He will always be remembered for his quiet wisdom and strength that spoke louder than words and for his deep devotion to his family.
He was a prior member of United States Croquet Association, loved croquet at Cullasaja Club, and was known for playing with the “yellow ball.”
He was a member of the Camp Sidney Dew Boy Scout Camp Alumni Association, Rome, Ga. Joe believed strongly in volunteerism and being a part of the community.
Joe’s excellence in the business sector was legendary, but it was his role as husband, father, and grandfather that was exceptional. He showered his family with his immeasurable love, his abundant wisdom, and his unending generosity. His blue eyes twinkled with warmth and kindness. He was a great man, a true and loyal friend, and a person with great honesty. He was defined by his unwavering integrity, by his strong work ethic. He loved reading, he loved to motivate, to teach, and to encourage. He loved any and all chocolate candy, and most music, including Frank Sinatra. He had a smile that lit every room he entered, a smile that melted the coldest heart, and an inspiring way about him. This dear, sweet man and his presence, smile, and gentle spirit will be sorely missed. All those he leaves behind are richer for having known and loved him.
Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife and best friend, Joan Valentine Payne. He is also survived by his children, Joe Stanley Payne (Carol); Portia Payne (Dane) Belden; Diana Payne (Tony) Seaman; and Robert (Cindy) Payne. He took special delight in his grandchildren, to whom he was Grand Payne: Caroline Seaman, Logan Payne, Jake Seaman, Connor Payne, Christianna Payne, Colette Belden, Ethan Payne, and Jordan Payne. His bonus children are Mike (Donna) Ruehman, Fellsmere, Fla., and Angela Ruehman Lingerfelt (Mike) Ruffolo, Smyrna, Ga. He relished his role as Poppa to Michael Ruehman, Matthew Lingerfelt, Jennifer Lingerfelt, and Justin Ruehman. Also surviving are his sister, Susan Payne Watson, brother-in-law, Johnny Valentine, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all those wonderfully devoted doctors, nurses, aides, clergy, and other staff, including those at Provident Village and Agape Hospice. We are forever grateful for the care he has received and the kindness of everyone we have encountered on this journey.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 10, 2019, in the sanctuary of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Tech Foundation Inc., 760 Spring Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, Ga., 30308, development.gatech.edu/ways-give, or The Wesley Foundation at Georgia Tech, 189 Fourth Street NW, Atlanta, Ga., 30313, or gtwf.org/donate.