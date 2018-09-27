Mr. Joe Ray Blair, age 92, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Blair was born in Cedartown, Ga., on April 19, 1926, son of the late Otis L. Blair Sr. and the late Evelyn Howell Blair. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jo Carver Blair, in 2005; by four sisters, Autry Drummond, Shirley Hearne, Nina Ruth Moore, and Lucille Pyle; and by 2 brothers, Charles and Otis Blair Jr. After having been employed with Celanese for many years until its closing, Mr. Blair retired from the City of Rome Water Department. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Cedartown.
Survivors include two sons, Walter L. "Butch" Baldwin Jr. (Donna), Rome, and Phillip L. Baldwin (Libby), Big Canoe, Ga., five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the graveside in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. His nephew, the Rev. Chris Hearne, will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 9 until 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 20 Oak Grove Road, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.