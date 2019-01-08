Mr. Jodie Alexander Rowell Jr., age 72, of Rome, died Tuesday morning following a lengthy illness.
A celebration of Mr. Rowell's life will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Bert Brooks and the Rev. Russell Headrick officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Mr. Rowell will lie in state from noon Friday until time for the service.
The family will gather Thursday at Salmon Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. At other hours they may be contacted at their respective residences.
A complete obituary will follow in Thursday's Rome News-Tribune.