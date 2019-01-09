Mr. Jodie Alexander Rowell Jr., age 72, of Rome, Ga., died Tuesday morning, January 8, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Rowell was born June 28, 1946, in Cedartown, Ga., son of the late Jodie Alexander Rowell Sr. and Catherine Johnson Rowell. Before his retirement, Mr. Rowell had been employed with General Electric Co. with over 33 years of service. He was also a member of North Rome Church of God, the Amateur Softball Association Umpire's Association, umpiring numerous national tournaments, the Georgia High School Baseball & Softball Association, and was inducted into the Georgia A.S.A. Hall of Fame in 1996. Mr. Rowell was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War era.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Monroe Johnson, in 2011.
Survivors include two sons, Craig Rowell (Margie Hannah), of Cedartown, and Mark Rowell, of Rome; adopted son, Russell Headrick (Kim), Summerville, Ga.; grandchildren, Leah Rowell and Ben Rowell (Breanna); sister-in-law, Mary Johnson; niece, Connie Bray (Bill); nephew, Rodney Johnson; and great niece, Kristi Bray.
A celebration of Mr. Rowell's life will be held Friday, January 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Bert Brooks and the Rev. Russell Headrick officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Mr. Rowell will lie in state from noon Friday until time for the service.
The family will gather Thursday at Salmon Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. At other hours they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Friday by 12:30 p.m. and include Jason Self, John Nelson, Mike Roper, Ron DeAngelus, James McBurnett, Randy Brooks, Jim O'Hara, and Barry Hand. Honorary pallbearers will consist of the A.S.A., Georgia High School baseball and softball umpires.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
