Mrs. Jo Gray Smith, age 90, of Rome, Ga., passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
A native of Rome and Floyd County, Jo was born May 6, 1929, a daughter of the late Henry Clay Gray Sr. and Dillie Wilkie Moore Gray.
She graduated from Model High School in 1948 with her sweetheart, Charles R. "Snook" Smith. They were married January 14, 1949, and were together for over 70 years before he passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Three days later, Jo joined him in Heaven.
She was a homemaker and housewife who loved cooking, sewing, and fishing. Jo cherished the times she could spend with family and especially at Snook's side.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Raymond Gray, Henry Clay Gray Jr., Robert Gray, Curtis Gray, Frank Gray, Wayne Gray, and Buster Gray, and three sisters, Thelma Sullins, Betty Sanders, and Louise Farrer.
Jo and Snook are survived by two daughters, Janet Smith (special friend, Dudley Rush), and Susan (Tommy) Stephens; two grandchildren, Richard J. "Richie" (Alice) Stephens and Lisa (Nathan) Faircloth; three great grandchildren, Arielle Faircloth, Natalie Faircloth, and Clara York. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Jo and her husband, Snook, will be held this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Ken Freshour and grandson, Richie Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard of the American Legion conferring graveside rites for Snook.
The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home 12 noon until 2:00 p.m.
