Mrs. Jo Anne Adams Massey Lyles, age 72, of Rome, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit Quest, 6 E. Third Street, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.