Mrs. Jo Anne Adams Massey Lyles, age 72, of Rome, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Lyles was born in Rome, Ga., on November 9, 1946, daughter of the late Sheriff Joe Adams and the late Gladys McGhee Adams. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Adams Green, and by her two brothers, Mike and Johnny Adams.
Prior to her retirement, she was an instructor at Coosa Valley Technical College following a career in education. After retirement, she was co-owner of a jewelry store and an antique store in Rome and was a realtor with Toles, Temple & Wright. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Lyles; a daughter, Jennifer Massey Hopper (Jason), Armuchee; three grandchildren, Erin Massey, Kenzie Fisher, and Madi Hopper; two stepchildren; six step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Wayne Niederhuth will officiate with her granddaughter, Erin Massey, delivering the eulogy.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summit Quest, 6 E. Third Street, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.