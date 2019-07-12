Jimmy William Shaw Sr., age 74, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Shaw was born May 14, 1945, in Floyd County to the late Ellis Jackson and Hattie Mae Yarbrough Shaw. He retired after many years from Mohawk. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Tommy, J.E., David Shaw; sister, Mary Patton.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Shaw; children, Jimmy Shaw Jr., Jimmy Wayne (Lori) Shaw, Kristie Shaw, Nellie (Jeff) Carter; eleven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Bobby (JoAnn) Shaw; sisters, Rebecca Culberson, Margaret Cleary; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Steve Arrington and Jamie Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow in Midway Primitive Church.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Friends of the family will serve as pallbearers.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.