Jimmy Lane Massingill, age 26, of Rome passed away Monday May 20, 2019.
Jimmy was born December 8, 1992, in Floyd County, a son of the late Samuel Massingill, and Mona Lisa Cline Comer.
Survivors include sister, Denise (Joshua) Ulrich; step sister, Amanda Comer; grandfather, Amp Palmer, Jimmy Massingill, nephews, Thomas Dean, Jayse Ulrich, niece, Harlee Dean.
A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.