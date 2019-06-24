Jimmy Charles "Blue" Massingill, age 73, of Rome, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, in a local hospital.
Jimmy was born July 26, 1945, in Floyd County, a son of the late Fred Massingill and Sallie Amerson Massingill.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Viet Nam War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Money Massingill; son, Samuel Massingill; daughter, Kandi Massinigill; grandson, Jimmy Lane Massingill.
Survivors include, granddaughter, Denise (Josuah) Ulrich, Rome; great-grandchildren, Thomas Dean, Harlee Dean, and Jayse Ulrich.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
